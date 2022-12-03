Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has suspended the Sehat Card facility at around 48 hospitals in the province citing the lack of facilities at those hospitals. Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the State Life Insurance company had suspended the free healthcare at the mentioned hospitals. He said it was the mandate of the company to decide on either empanelling or cancelling hospitals concerning the Sehat Card services and that the hospitals mentioned had failed to achieve the standard score concerning the provision of facilities on their premises. “After six months, these hospitals would be assessed once again and maybe empanelled for Sehat Card if their conditions have improved,” he added. The minister also said that 302 hospitals in the province are currently providing Sehat Card services to the people and that another 32 hospitals would also be empanelled soon. Meanwhile, a staffer of the State Life Insurance company in Peshawar told The Nation that one major reason behind the cancellation of the 48 hospitals’ empanelment for Sehat Card was the exploitation of patients and overcharging by these health facilities. “There have been cases wherein a hospital performed one small surgery but it deducted a higher amount from a patient’s card mentioning a more severe surgery.