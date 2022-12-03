Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the International Committee of the red Cross (ICrC), marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) by hosting a sports festival for people with disabilities at Islamia College University Peshawar. The theme of this year’s event is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world”. 150 players with physical disabilities across the province participated in different sports and other events including wheelchair cricket, cricket for the visually impaired, table tennis, marathon, debates, art competition and board games. Since 2012, the ICrC has observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) to promote the social inclusion of PwDs and to highlight the obstacles they face in society. This year, the ICrC is commemorating the day in close partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, with a broader focus on accessibility, which is the most vital component of the ICrC’s Physical rehabilitation Program. Jihad Nabhan, Head of the Sub-delegation Peshawar, stated on this occasion that “the ICrC has been providing physical rehabilitation services in Pakistan since 1984.” On this unique day, I reaffirm the ICRC’s commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities.