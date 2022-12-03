Share:

PESHAWAR - The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari while presiding over a meeting of Mardan police high-ups at the RPO office in Mardan on Friday directed to adopt proactive policing for the maintenance of law and order and protection of life, honour and property of the general public and preempt and prevent any misadventure of the miscreants well in time. Regional Police Officer Mardan, DPOs Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mohmand, SP Operations Mardan and other high-ranking police officers attended the meeting. The police chief directed the participants of the meeting to fully sensitize jawans about the impending challenges in the line of duty and ensure through field commanders that all precautionary measures have been taken by wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets by them. He warned that strict disciplinary action against delinquent officials and supervisory officers would be taken if any cop was found without bulletproof jackets and helmets on duty. The IGP categorically made it clear that all measures must be taken to prevent the life/loss of the police personnel and they must come out unhurt and successful in any action against miscreants. The police chief also directed two-layer security on all police blockades so that in case of any emergency the culprits could not escape. They were also directed to further expedite the ongoing crackdown against extortion calls and local facilitators of extortionists and bring them to book at the earliest. Likewise, they were directed to make close contact and collaboration with civil society, local communities as well as public representatives for a better image of the police and to wipe out crimes and their facilitators. The participants were also directed to coordinate with the minority community and chalk out a special well calculated and comprehensive plan for their security. Earlier, the RPO Mardan briefed the IG Police about the security measures taken for ensuring peace and tranquillity in the Region. The IG Police in light of the briefing directed to further enhance the security apparatus in the region.