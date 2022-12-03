Share:

Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party on Saturday authorized PTI chief Imran Khan to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

PTI’s parliamentary party meeting was held in Peshawar, in which KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also participated.

During the meeting, the party members, while reiterating their call to support the former premier’s decision to exit all Assemblies said that the KP Assembly belongs to Imran Khan, adding that all the lawmakers have also begun the preparations for new elections.

Also, CM Mahmood Khan said that "I will leave the CMship within a minute if Imran Khan orders."