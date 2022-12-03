Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI), Swabi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to encourage university-industry collaboration. Director Administration and Finance, Manager Marketing and information as well as Manager Digital Transformation Cell visited the university on the directions of Director General KPCTA. The documents were duly endorsed with the signatures of Director ORIC GIKI Dr Farooq Sultan and the Director KPCTA Khurshid Alam, followed by a project presentation by students related to smart tourism under the supervision of a senior faculty member Dr Masroor Hussain, said a press release issued here on Friday. The provincial government is fully committed to promote culture and tourism as an established industry in the province by establishing liaisons between academia and industry and to reduce the gap, exposure to new talent and expand employment prospects. On the occasion, the Director KPCTA highlighted the purpose of MoU, which would prove to be a milestone in the development and prosperity of both academia and industry especially related to culture and tourism. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was fully focusing on tourism by taking novel initiatives to draw in local and foreign visitors and to improve the socioeconomic standing of the populace. Renowned scientist and Rector GIKI Institute Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid welcomed the delegation and pledged to give the joint efforts his full support. He stressed on the value of a culture of research and development as well as the part universities can play in it. Senior academic staff highlighted the potential for research cooperation and offered their full support by delivering technology-based solutions with a focus on tourism, hospitality, and culture.