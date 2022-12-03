Share:

KHYBER - Residents of Landi Kotal held a protest demonstration against excessive and unannounced power outages in the Charwazgai region of the subdivision Landi Kotal on Friday. The protest rally was attended by the local political leadership as well as citizens from all walks of life. Protesters threw stones and staged a sitin to demand that the Pak-Afghan highway be closed to all traffic. Protesters carried placards with slogans in support of their demand and chanted anti-load shedding slogans in the area. Addressing the occasion speakers including City Mayor Haji Shah Khalid, Mufti Ijaz Shinwari of JUI-F, Tehsil JI Ameer Muqtader Shah Afridi, Zarnoor Afridi, the local elite of PTI Abdurraziq, Chairman Khyber Sports Club Mirajuddin and others categorically opposed the prolonged and unscheduled power load shedding, claiming that they have been denied of the essential rights and services enjoyed by the rest of the country’s residents since the country’s inception.