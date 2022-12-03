Share:

ISLAMABAD - A large number of people coming from different parts of the country were visiting Lake View Park here to enjoy the winter season, the colors of various flowers, and other facilities available in the park. Talking to APP, Waqar Ahmed, a resident of Karachi, said he along with his family is visiting Lake View Park and its beauty attracted us massively. “The park’s cleanliness and location on the bank of Rawal Dam is a source of attraction and inspiration for visitors.” Sana Raoof, a student, said the cleanliness, security arrangement, and food installed were making our day so pleasant and full of excitement. She urged the tourists to come to visit the park to relish the weather rather than spend their time at home. Despite the cold weather, she said, the people were feeling relieved and being entertained at such recreational spots. Regular visits to the park exemplify the enthusiasm of women, children, young adults, and students from different universities. There is a dire need to further improve the cleanliness system at birds place in Lake View Park. Security authorities deployed in the park said that six cameras were installed in the park for monitoring the movements of every visitor coming to the park, and two safe city cameras were also installed to ensure the security of the visitors.