Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passed away here on Friday after protracted illness. Afzaal Ahmad was shifted to the General Hospital in a critical condition on Thursday when he suffered from brain hemorrhage where he could not survive. The administration of the hospital confirmed his death on Friday. Afzaal Ahmad, who was born in Jhang, started his acting career in the1970s with the movie “Dhiyan Namanian” and he was well known for his outstanding performances in films, TV dramas and theatre plays as he had been the owner of Tamaseel Theatre. “Aakhri Muqabala, relased in 1977 and Jatt in London, 1981, Sharif Badmaash, Vahshi Jutt, Chen Wariam and Revenge of Oppression” were his super-hit movies which were a part of golden history of the cinema. The family said his funeral prayers would be be held tomorrow (Saturday). Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of well-known stage, film and TV actor Afzaal Ahmed. In her condolence message, she said that Afzaal Ahmed entertained fans with his spontaneous acting prowess. Marriyum Aurangzeb said the vacuum created by his demise in the film and drama industry could not be filled. The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude