PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has said that agriculture has an important role in the national economy, crop production of the land owners and food needs of the province, so the agriculture sector cannot be neglected. He directed to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to farmers so that their income can be increased substantially. He said that on-farm water management plays an important role in preventing water wastage. Addressing the closing ceremony of the training course for mango farm water management officers and engineers in Peshawar organized by Improvement Project, Director General on Farm water Management Javed Iqbal and other relevant officers also spoke on the occasion. Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan said that water, food security, climate change and other important projects are good initiatives of the current provincial government for the welfare of the people, which will benefit the farmers and the common people. He said that the annual budget of the Agriculture Department has been increased from 2 billion to 55 billion, while the budget will reach 130 billion which is important for the development of agriculture. Before the PTI government, money has not been spent on this important sector by any government. He urged the officers by taking advantage of this course, it should be used in practical work to play an important role in saving water. The income of the farmers class will also increase when the farmers are prosperous, then the agriculture sector will be on the path of development. Speaking on the occasion, Director General On-farm water Management Javed Iqbal said that the training course organized under the said project for Farm water Management Officers and Engineers who have completed the training course will be very useful for engineers. At the end of the ceremony, Provincial Minister Muhibullah Khan and Director General distributed certificates to the officers who completed the training course.