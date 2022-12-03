Share:

MULTAN - The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started the cleanliness operation of Multan cricket stadium as the second Test match between Pakistan and England cricket teams will be played in Mul­tan on December 9. The company has been en­trusted with the respon­sibility of decorating the stadium as 100 workers were busy cleaning the stadium and have start­ed washing the seats of all the enclosures. The parking area and the en­tire route will be cleaned on the occasion of the test match.The duty ros­ter of workers has also been issued on the di­rectives of CEO MWMC Haq Nawaz Chauhan. CEO Haq Nawaz Chau­han said that holding the test match in Multan was an honour for the City of Saints and added that exemplary cleanliness arrangements would be ensured on the day of the international event.