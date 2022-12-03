Share:

MULTAN - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with the General Post Office arranged an awareness walk in connection with World Anti-Corruption Day here on Friday.

Participated by Pakistan Postal Services employees and NAB of­ficials, it began from Multan GPO and culminated at Hassan Par­wana Mor. Addressing the par­ticipants, Chief Post Master, Mah­boob Elahi said that corruption was the root-cause of every men­ace adding that it not only incur financial losses to the country but also creates hurdles for progress and prosperity of the country.

NAB was established to end corruption from the country, he said, adding that all those who are involved in malprac­tices must be taken to the task.Assistant Director NAB, Yusra Malik,Divisional Superintendent Postal Services, Faiza Khalid, Shahid Malik, MRiaz, Ishaqba­loch and others also spoke.

Meanwhile, Multan Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattooor­ganised a Revenue AwamiKh­idmatKatcheri for immediate solution of public problems.