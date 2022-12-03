Share:

MULTAN - Governor Punjab muhammad balighur Rehman said on Friday that no-confidence motion was the right of the Opposition as PTI had announced to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies. Talking to media persons here on Friday, the Governor said that he could ask to Chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for seeking vote of confidence but there was option of Governor’s rule and they would decide it at right time. balighur Rehman said they wanted a coalition government in Punjab, for which efforts were underway. He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was feeling proud on taking U-turn and he didn’t do what he was saying. balighur Rehman said that former premier Nawaz sharif would return to Pakistan as his health improved. The Pakistan muslim league-N took a stand to create two provinces in south Punjab in 2010 and had also passed the resolution of two provinces from the provincial assembly. “but no party supported us for establishing of provinces,” he said and added, it is not possible to establish a province without two-third majority in the National assembly. “Pakistan has escaped the threat of default and now the situation is improving,” the Governor said and added that inflation would also be curbed. Replying to a question, the Governor Punjab said that the provision of funds to Nishtar medical University was a matter of the Punjab government and added that he as the Chancellor, would try to get released maximum funds for the Varsity to ease its financial issues. Earlier during his multan visit, Governor Punjab Engineer balighur Rahman met senator makhdoom syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, former Prime minister of Pakistan. both leaders discussed current situation of the country, especially Punjab Government. Governor Punjab Congratulated syed ali musa Gilani on his success in the by-election. syed Yousuf Raza Gilani praised role of the Governor and said that he certainly believes in protection of institutions and democracy. Pakistan People’s Party has good expectations from him. baligh said that his Governor ship was the credit and efforts of syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and said that he had played his role in development of southern Punjab and the efforts were immortal. On this occasion, former mNa of Pml-N sheikh Tariq Rasheed, former mPa shahid mahmood Khan and syed ahmed mujtaba Gilani were also present.