MUZAFFARGARH - An employee of the PARCO oil refinery was killed after crushing under the wheels of an oil tanker here on Friday.

The rescue source said that Shoaib, a resident of Qa­sba Gujrat of Kot Addu, was coming back home after duty when a reckless driver of the oil tanker ran over Shoaib near the gate of the refin­ery. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver fled the crime scene.

The rescue team shifted the body to RHC hospital Qasba, Gujrat. Police took the tanker into custody and started the search to arrest the accused person.

Locals said to the police that oil tankers of PARCO and PSO used to station on both sides of the road which caused traffic dis­ruption and road accidents. They demanded the author­ity concerned to ask the oil companies to park their ve­hicles in the parking places rather on the roads.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four accused of two inter-district gangs involved in dacoity and robbery cases.According to police spokes­person Khurram Shehzad, Sambrial police arrested Saqlain, Fiaz, Maqsood and NawazulHaq. During interro­gation, 25 mobile phones, five motorcycles, three pistols and two buffalos were recovered from the accused. Police said that the accused confessed to have involved in 60 cases of dacoities and robberies.

RESCUE 1122 PROTECTED 644 PEOPLE IN NOVEMBER

Rescue 1122 local chapter claimed to have protected 644 people in month of No­vember in Khanewal.Giving a monthly briefing here on Fridayto District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood, In-charge Control Rom M Naeem said it had received overall 4657 calls with 646 of emergency nature.

He said as many as 120 people were provided the first-aid while 420 victims shifted to concerned hos­pitals same after giving the emergency first aid.

The average time of re­sponse was limited to seven minutes only. About 530 pa­tients were removed from small to big hospitals under patient referral service ex­tended by Punjab govern­ment, it was maintained.

There were 17 train­ing workshops organized in various colleges and schools, private and gov­ernment institutions across the district. District Emer­gency Officer Rescue Khalid Mehmood while talking to the media, appealed to the public to use fog lights while driving in order to reduce accidents due to fog.

Rescue Safety Officer M Ya­sir Raza, Rescue Safety Officer Kabirwala Kanwar Faheem Ahmed, Rescue Safety Officer Sohail Akhtar Station Coordi­nators M Saleem, Samiullah, M Kamran and Media Coor­dinator Rashid Chaudhry at­tended the meeting.