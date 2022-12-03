Share:

MANSEHRA - Mohammad Ali Saif, the Chief Minister’s Information Advisor, said on Friday that options for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were being considered. Speaking at the Mansehra Press Club, he said: “The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies are still debating whether to dissolve both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies concurrently or one after the other.” He said the Punjab Assembly would be decided by Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Flanked by PTI leaders Kamal Saleem Swati and Dr Iftakhar Zaidi, Saif that PTI chief Imran Khan had formed a committee to decide when and how to dissolve the assemblies, led by former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and with representation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. “There are various options before this committee, which is meeting in Lahore today (Saturday), as to what would happen if both the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved,” he added. He said that if the PTI is unable to achieve the desired results through the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies, the exercise would be futile. “The Punjab chief minister, who is still undecided about his next steps,” Saif said, “wants the KP Assembly PTI to be dissolved first, and then he will follow suit.” He went on to say that the situation was complicated, and that not only was the PTI considering various options but that the federal government was also taking various steps to prolong the situation. He stated that the PTI had yet to decide whether or not to contest the by-election after the KP and Punjab legislatures were dissolved. He stated that there were no obstacles in the way of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s dissolution of the assembly. “The opposition can only postpone the dissolution process by filing a no-confidence motion against the chief minister,” he added.