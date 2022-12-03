Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office spokesper­son on Friday said that Afghani­stan would hopefully respect the promises made during the visit of Minister of State Hina Rabba­ni Khar to Kabul, that their terri­tory would not be used for terror­ism against Pakistan or any other country.

“TTP is a threat to Pakistan, there is no denying that fact… We have received assurances of sus­tained counter-terrorism action against TTP and other terrorist organizations and we hope that the promises that have been made will be respected,” spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in her weekly press briefing.

She said Pakistan was seriously concerned about the terrorist ac­tivities that take place in Pakistan.

“We have suffered enormous­ly because of the activities of ter­rorist groups including TTP, which has continued to target Pakistani citizens and security forces.”

She said during MoS’ visit, all bi­lateral and international issues of mutual concern were discussed during various meetings.

To a question that the US has not yet listed the Majeed Brigade as Specially Designated Terrorist Or­ganization, the spokesperson ex­plained, “These are technical is­sues, which are under discussion in New York. We are in contact with our partners in New York, in­cluding the members of the UN Se­curity Council to find a solution to this issue.”

She said during her visit to Ka­bul, Hina Rabbani Khar discussed a range of bilateral issues includ­ing cooperation in education, health, agriculture, trade and in­vestment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and so­cioeconomic projects.

She said the visit was meant to convey the importance that Paki­stan accorded to its longstanding fraternal ties with Afghanistan. “This was the first high-level po­litical visit from Pakistan in the last several months and a tangible manifestation of our intention to continue our engagement with Af­ghanistan and to discuss all issues of concern to Pakistan.”

Apprising the media of the dip­lomatic engagements last week, she started with Prime Minis­ter Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day visit to Türkiye to par­ticipate in the launching ceremo­ny of PNS Khaibar at the Istan­bul Shipyard. The prime minister held wide-ranging consultations with President Erdogan in both one-on-one and delegation-level formats.

The two leaders agreed to fur­ther deepen bilateral ties, increase trade and economic engagement, and strengthen strategic dialogue and defence cooperation. They also discussed energy and connec­tivity projects.

The spokesperson mentioned Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem’s two-day visit to Lux­embourg and Brussels, and the 8th Round of Pakistan-European Union Political Dialogue in Brus­sels wherein two sides agreed to intensify engagement and di­alogue to promote political and trade ties, GSP plus, migration issues, education and climate change. About the recent state­ment by former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shankersinh Vaghela and Amit Shah, the spokesperson said India’s Home Minister had confirmed BJP leadership’s di­rect involvement in anti-Muslim violence during the horrific Gu­jarat riots of 2002 that led to the massacre of over two thousand Muslims.