This is the nearest thing to doomsday that one could possibly imagine. I am sure that at the end of the world—in the last millisecond of the Earth’s existence—the last human will see what we saw.

–George Kistiakowsky

Enrico Fermi was an Italian-born Nobel Prize-winning physicist who directed and controlled the world’s first nuclear chain reaction in his laboratory under the University of Chicago. With the success of this test, the nuclear age was ushered into the world and a coded message saying, ‘The Italian navigator has landed in the new world’ was sent to President Roosevelt. This was made possible only after Fermi immigrated to New York City where he worked in Columbia University. HE recreated many of his experiments with Niels Bohr who suggested the possibility of a nuclear reaction. Many other scientists along with these two saw the potential military applications of such an explosive power and quickly wrote a letter to President Roosevelt explaining the inner workings of an atomic bomb. The letter was signed and delivered to the President by Albert Einstein and this brought forth the Manhattan Project.