What was being feared and apprehended has happened much sooner than expected. A public sector organization Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Pakistan) which has been suffering from grave financial crisis for quite some time has drastically cut the pension of its retired employees by as much as 50 per cent.

Now, more than four thousand retired employees, ranking from naib qasid/drivers to controllers/directors have been exposed to severe financial problems due to prevailing ever-increasing cost of living and prices of essential daily use articles skyrocketing. There was no prior intimation to this extreme step and it is also not known when the remaining 50 per cent of pension will be paid to the retired employees. When some of the retired employees contacted concerned PBC officials, they were bluntly told that they will be paid only as and when the required money becomes available.

Retired employees have been paid their pension regularly for decades together at the start of every month. Only last month, they got their pension on 10th October and this month on 17th November whereas the regular employees were paid their salaries a week earlier.

A large number of retired employees live in rented premises and some of them on being contacted expressed their worries on paying house rent, utility bills and other necessary expenditures.

They have appealed to the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister as well as the Chief Justice of Pakistan for immediate intervention to save them from a lingering financial crisis before it is too late and some casualties occur.

OSAMA BIN ASIM,

Rawalpindi.