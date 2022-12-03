Share:

Once again, the country may face a shortage of medicines and medical services in the coming months as local banks are not opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for the import of medicines’ raw materials and medical devices. According to reports, the SBP has verbally asked all local banks to not open LCs for the import of materials due to the shortage of dollars in the country. This is a concerning development as the pharma industry already has ongoing issues with the authorities that have not been resolved yet.

Insiders of the pharma industry have stated that most companies have only two months of raw material available to them and that the situation could become problematic similar to the shortage of Panadol. While the Panadol issue was overpricing, the industry is now in an even more difficult situation as the pricing chapter has not been closed completely and now there is a looming raw material shortage.

It is hard to understand what the SBP’s plan of action is considering that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry is import-based. Localisation of raw materials is not possible in a day, nor is it always feasible to implement a blanket localisation policy. The mismanagement by the authorities of an industry that is so critical is a serious worry. The GSK saga did not reflect well on the regulatory authorities, and not only did it damage the relationship with a key multinational company, but it also did not portray the country as an attractive destination for foreign companies to invest in.

No one is arguing against the regulation of the pharma industry, but it must only be done to keep private stakeholders aligned with the objectives of the government and ensure greater public good by keeping essential drugs affordable and accessible. The regulatory structure should allow for competitiveness and sustainability while encouraging research, innovation and industry development.