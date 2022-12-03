Share:

Islamabad - Prime minister shehbaz sharif has thanked the saudi government for extending its credit facility to Pakistan worth three billion Usd for another year and said this would help Pakistan in stabilising its economy. meanwhile, Prime minister muhammad shehbaz sharif held a telephonic conversation with His Highness sheikh mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United arab Emirates, to convey warm greetings on51st National day of the United Arab Emirates. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UaE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations. Prime minister muhammad shehbaz sharif also paid rich tributes to sheikh Zayed bin sultan al-Nahyan, founding President of United arab Emirates, for his role in laying the foundations of close and fraternal relations between the two countries. sheikh Zayed bin sultan al-Nahyan was a regular visitor to Pakistan and also financed various philanthropic projects in Pakistan in the social sector. sheikh Zayed Hospital is the prime example for his services to Pakistan.