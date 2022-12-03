Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Chinese companies to invest heavily in renewable energy projects in Pakistan, particularly solar energy.

He was talking to a delegation of China Construction; Third Engineering Bureau headed by Tan Guofu, Vice Chairman of the company.

The Prime Minister appreciated the company’s Vice Chairman Tan Guofu’s commitment to invest more in infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif said the relations between Pakistan and China have been very exemplary in all areas and mentioned his recent meeting with the company’s president during his visit to China.

He also appreciated the company for its donations to the flood-affected people of Pakistan. Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood and other senior government officials also attended the meeting