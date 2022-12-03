Share:

Islamabad - Following a gun attack on Pakistani ambassador to afghanistan, Prime minister shehbaz sharif spoke to Ubaidullah Nizamani and inquired about his safety and overall situation. “Relieved to hear that he is safe. I expressed solidarity of govt and people with him, while assuring full support & assistance to him & mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the brave security guard,” said the prime minister. Prm shehbaz sharif strongly condemned assassination attempt on Pakistani Head of mission in Kabul. In a tweet on Friday, the Prime minister demanded immediate investigation and action against perpetrators of this heinous act. He saluted the brave security guard, who took a bullet to save the life of the Pakistani Head of mission and prayed for his swift recovery. afghan deputy foreign minister spoke to Pakistani ambassador Ubaidullah Nizamani on phone and assured full security to the Pakistan embassy in Kabul. diplomatic sources talking to The Nation said that attack did not come from any terrorist organisation rather it was an attack by miscreants.