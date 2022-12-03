Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau (CCTEB) led by its Vice Chairman Tan Guofu called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday. Talking to the delegation, the prime minister said mutual relations between Pakistan and China have been very reliable and exemplary in all eras. Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the delegation of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, and mentioned the meeting with Tan Guofu during his previous visit to China. The prime minister appreciated the company’s Vice Chairman Tan Guofu’s commitment to invest more in infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan. The prime minister invited China Construction Third Engineering Bureau to invest heavily in renewable energy projects in Pakistan, especially in solar energy. The prime minister thanked the company for donating various items to help the flood victims. Special Assistants to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood and senior government officials also attended the meeting.