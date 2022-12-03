Share:

LAHORE - Following dilly-dallying on the part of the PTI over a precise date to dissolve the provincial assemblies, the Pml-N has decided to freeze all its options for the time being to avert dissolution of Punjab assembly. The Pml-N’s parliamentary party advisory group which met here on Friday to weigh the legal and constitutional options to prevent the move decided to adopt a “wait and see” policy in the wake of indecision by the PTI leadership. Briefing reporters after the meeting, prime minister’s advisor atta Tarar said that all options including seeking a vote of confidence from the chief minister and the filing of notrust motion could be exercised even if the assembly was in session. “In the spirit of the Constitution and the law, motions of no confidence and vote of confidence can be filed even when the assembly is meeting. We have many options. Cases regarding the controversial election of chief minister are pending in the courts and we are approaching them for early hearing on them. all plans are ready”, he said, adding that they will make every effort to save the assembly, but they were fully ready for the elections. Tarar alleged that Parvez Elahi was dying for the Chief ministership. Recalling the events of march 2022, the Pml-N revealed that Parvaiz Elahi called him in the morning and asked if a motion of no-confidence had been submitted against Usman buzdar. “Parvaiz Elahi said Imran Khan is crazy and will break the assemblies. mohammad Khan bhatti the then secretary assembly made me talk to Ch Parvez Elahi”, he said. He also alleged that moonis Elahi was trying to create a situation of rift between the PTI and the Pml-Q to avert dissolution of the Punjab assembly. Citing yesterday’s statement by moonis Elahi about outgoing COas Gen bajwa, he questioned why he didn’t think of it earlier? “Whenever a game is made, moonis Elahi plays a role in spoiling it”, he further alleged. Tarar also alleged that moonis Elahi had bought land in Kunja and this was the reason all this was being done.