The paragraph on pollution due to urbanisation says that it is good and is vital for a country, but can also be harmful for the environment. Urbanisation brings in better education, healthcare facilities, roads, and better infrastructure, in general. However it improves the lifestyle of human beings at the cost of hurting the environment by putting more contaminants into the air, water and soil in the form of toxic fumes and septic waste. Thus, urbanisation is important, but it has to be brought about In a more sustainable manner.

How can we reduce pollution due to urbanisation? At the individual level there are some very simple ways to reduce pollution due to urbanisation. To reduce air pollution we can choose to walk instead of taking a taxi. Likewise, garbage should not be thrown on the road and in water bodies. In order for us to stop soil, noise, and water pollution, we should not honk on the road unnecessarily. Until big companies and industries do not decide to take a stand and do what is good for the environment we will have to keep relying on individual measures.

RUQIA DAHANI,

Lahore.