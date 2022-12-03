Share:

Islamabad - PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that incarcerated party senator azam swati — who was arrested earlier this week in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military — had been “taken away by the Quetta police” from Islamabad. “swati was moved to PIms (Pakistan Institute of medical sciences) early morning [Friday] after suffering severe chest pains and breathing issues,” the former premier said in a tweet. “While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged and took him away endangering his life,” he claimed. a private TV channel reported that PTI leader senator azam swati was allegedly transferred to Kuchlak on Friday morning by balochistan police. The senator’s daughter Farah swati also claimed that he suffered “chest pains” and “breathing issues” on Thursday night and was shifted to PIms early this morning. PTI Chairman said that the ‘vengeful’ manner in which senator swati was being treated was shocking and condemnable. He added that freedom of opinion was being considered as a crime. The PTI chief demanded that the senior legislator must be released immediately. “sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop repeated violations of swati’s basic human rights,” he added. meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) on Friday severely criticised the federal government for its alleged decision to hand over incarcerated ‘ailing’ swati to Quetta Police in connection with investigation of another case registered against him on charges of delivering a controversial speech at a public gathering in Rawalpindi. In their strong reaction, senior PTI leaders expressed shock over the development saying the party lawmaker’s life was in danger due to his medical complications, as the police even could not wait for his medical reports. On November 27, the Federal Investigation agency (FIa) had arrested PTI senator swati, for the second, for tweeting against senior military officials. On Thursday, an Islamabad court had sent him to jail on a judicial remand of 14 days till december 15. separately, over a dozen FIRs (first information reports) had been registered against the PTI leader in balochistan and sindh on charges of provoking the people against the army. strongly reacting to the development of swati’s transfer to Quetta, PTI Central secretary General asad Umar said that the senator was “handed over” to balochistan police and taken to Quetta without waiting for medical reports from the hospital or waiting for the high court’s decision.