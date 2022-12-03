Share:

I am a resident of Malir Gulistan-e-Johar link road. I am also a student at Karachi University. Every day I suffer a lot because of no public transport in my area. There is only a single bus which stops in the middle of my route. From there I have to take two more buses. This way, I end up taking three buses daily to my university and then from the university to my house.

As there is no Chinqchi service or any of other bus in the same route, I have to face a lot of discomfort. This endeavor costs a lot as well. Middle class students are not able to pay such charges 6 times a day.

The government should run a single bus from University of Karachi to Malir via Malir Gulistan-e-Johar link road, as many students like me suffer a lot every day.

IQRA BATOOL,

Karachi.