Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claims to have arrested four suspected persons during an intelligence based operation (IBO).

According to a spokesman, the detained suspects have been identified as Ali Raza, Ali Akbar Zahir, and Mehmood Naik Muhammad.

During the IBO, as many nine suspected people were also quizzed. Officials seized banned literature and other items from the arrested suspects.

The spokesman further said the CTD teams conducted 327 IBOs in different parts of the province in a week, frisked and checked 14,000 people, detained 42 suspects, and registered cases.