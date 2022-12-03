Share:

The Punjab government has announced the allotment of ownership rights for the residents of Katchi Abadis (slums) throughout the province.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The CM granted approval to allot ownership rights to the residents of Kachhi Abadis and also sought final recommendations from the Board of Revenue (BoR) with regard to granting ownership rights.

He directed to undertake steps forthwith in order to allot ownership rights to the Kacchi Abadis under a legal framework, saying all matters should be expeditiously resolved to grant ownership rights to the dwellers.

The provincial chief executive disclosed that the residents having land up to 10 marlas in the Kacchi Abadis would be granted ownership rights and a summary would be submitted in the cabinet meeting for granting ownership rights.

The Chief Minister after seeking details about the Kacchi Abadis and directed to submit details of all Kacchi Abadis of Punjab to the CM office at the earliest.

He resolved to return due right to the real deserving people residing in Kacchi Abadis and directed to formulate a plan regarding provision of basic facilities to the Kacchi Abadis.

SMBR and DG Katchi Abadis Punjab presented a briefing to the Chief Minister.

The Punjab Chief Secretary, SMBR, Secretary Local Government, Secretary P&D, DG Katchi Abadis Punjab and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Advisor Sardar Ayaz Khan Niazi, Commissioner Multan Division and Deputy Commissioner Khanewal attended the meeting via video link.