LAHORE - Pakistan Railways has received the first batch of around 46 of the total 230 high-speed modern coaches from China which would not only help to modernize the railway operations rather generate enhanced revenue for the department. “The new coaches will have the capacity to run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour whereas the current maximum speed limit of trains is about 120 kilo­metres per hour. These coaches will significantly improve train service,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Friday. The official said that the modern coaches would offer an improved train travel experience in the country to 220 mil­lion people, many of whom rely on trains for long journeys. “The new coaches comprising economy, AC standard and AC parlour classes for passen­gers and luggage and brake vans reached via ship at the Karachi Port,” he added. He said that Paki­stan Railways would carry out a test run of the new coaches on the Main Line-I (ML-I) starting from Karachi to Peshawar via Rohri, Sukkar, Baha­walpur, Khanewal, Lahore and Rawalpindi before beginning the commercial travel. After receiving 46 completely built units (CBUs) manufactured in China, Pakistan Railways would soon begin manu­facturing 184 similar coaches at its carriage facto­ry in Islamabad with the assistance of Chinese en­gineers under the technology transfer agreement.