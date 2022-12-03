Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi’s dengue tally has reached 4,749 cases, with the arrival of one more patient during the last 24 hours. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Friday said that 11 patients have been admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including six to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), three to the District Headquarters Hospital and two to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH). During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 21,078 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at five homes. Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 7,329 spots and detected no larvae at any place.