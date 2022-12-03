Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) head Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday the real task was to save the country’s struggling economy, not dissolution of assemblies.

Sheikh Rashid, in a tweet, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was fully aware that Pakistan could not afford more political instability. He said the elections could guarantee political and economic stability in the country. "No matter when polls are held, the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s politics has been buried, he added.