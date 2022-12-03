Share:

KARACHI - Director General of Urdu Promotion Organisation and President of Urdu Dictionary Board Rauf Parekh on Friday chaired a session on “Urdu Ka Nizam Arooz, Zarori Ghair Zarori” on the second day of the 15th Aalmi Urdu Conference, at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. Rauf Parekh said that the new generation is far away from the arooz and does not feel the need to understand this system. He said that arooz is certainly a good thing, useful and the beauty of poetry, but its basic condition is that the word should be subject to the idea. He further said that the ancient teachers of poetry, according to the definition, poetry is words and rhymes which are the heart effect, but in the present era, such restrictions are not right.