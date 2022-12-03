Share:

KHYBER - On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district rescue 1122 began ambulance service in Tirah Maidan, the remote and bordering area of Khyber on Friday. In this connection, a gathering in Tirah was attended by District Emergency Officer Shoaib Mansoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Nauman Ali Shah, Col Jawad waraich of 235 wing Orakzai Scout, Tehsildar Taimur Afridi and several tribal elders and laymen. Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Mansoor said that the provincial government approved the establishment of a full-fledged Rescue 1122 centre in the Tirah valley and near future construction work would start after the completion of the necessary process. He added following to that by availing this facility; residents would get timely assistance in medical emergencies, road mishaps and other manmade or natural disasters. Dwellers of the area termed the ambulance service a good omen for them and expressed their views that extending such useful service to Tirah valley was the special consideration of the KP CM towards merged districts for which they were thankful to him.