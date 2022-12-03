Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti on Friday directed the city police chief to ensure foolproof security during 2nd day of Pak-England test cricket match in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He also ordered to regulate traffic flow by deputing extra force of wardens and officers. RPO expressed these views while visiting Pindi Cricket Stadium. He was accompanied by CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, SSP Operation Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya, SP Security Rana Shahid Pervaiz and other senior and junior police officers. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, earlier, has given RPO the briefing about the security arrangements made by the police to shield the cricket teams. The CPO told RPO that a total of 7,000 cops and officers would be deployed to maintain law and order situation. He said special instructions have also been given to 432 wardens to ease traffic flow. Moreover, Dolphin Force and commandos of Elite Force will patrol around cricket stadium to keep a vigil on suspicious elements and to ensure foolproof security of cricket teams. According to police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, CPO Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari and other subordinates are monitoring the security arrangements made for cricket players and spectators directly from morning to evening by visiting all the duty points.