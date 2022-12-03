FAISALABAD - The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs267,000 on 79 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Friday. The price monitoring teams visited different markets and conducted 738 inspections. They got registered cases against two shopkeepers and another was arrested over violation of the Price Control Act. Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Faisalabad recovered revenue of Rs110 million from consumers during the last month. Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said on Friday that a special recovery campaign was ongoing in the city by the revenue directorates.He said revenue officers had been directed to speed up recovery campaign, adding thatconsumers could avail an installment police of the agency to pay their pending dues.
