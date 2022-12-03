Share:

FAISALABAD - The district price control magistrates im­posed a fine of Rs267,000 on 79 shopkeepers over profiteering here on Fri­day. The price monitoring teams visited different markets and conducted 738 inspections. They got registered cases against two shopkeepers and an­other was arrested over violation of the Price Control Act. Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Faisala­bad recovered revenue of Rs110 million from consumers during the last month. Managing Di­rector Jabbar Anwar said on Friday that a special recovery campaign was ongoing in the city by the revenue directorates.He said revenue officers had been directed to speed up recovery campaign, add­ing thatconsumers could avail an installment po­lice of the agency to pay their pending dues.