KARACHI-Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously condemned the killing of a senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and asked the provincial government to approach the centre for conducting impartial inquiry to investigate the murder as per his family’s demand.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman tabled the resolution which was also read out by Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Sharmila Farooqui.

“This house (Sindh Assembly) commends Shaheed Arshad Sharif for his services and contributions to the field of journalism, especially investigative journalism in Pakistan,” the resolution read.

It added that Arshad Sharif was a shining example of excellence and an inspiration to his fellow journalists and young people aspiring to enter journalism as a career.

The resolution read that the Sindh Assembly stood in solidarity with Arshad Sharif’s family and requested the Sindh Government to approach the Federal Government for an impartial inquiry to investigate his murder as per his family’s demand. The provincial Assembly also extended its sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family. The resolution was adopted unanimously.

Meanwhile, the house also adopted another joint resolution to pay homage to renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani. The resolution was jointly moved by Syed Abdul Rasheed of Muttahida Majlis-s-Amal, Rana Ansar of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman, and Fayyaz Ali Butt of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Discussion on floods devastation

At outset of the proceedings all the agenda except legislation items were deferred to take up an out-of-turn adjournment motion to discuss havoc wreaked by the recent floods in the province.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla rose to request the Speaker to defer all the business other than government bills so that an out-of-turn adjournment motion could be moved. Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani put the motion to the house for deferring the business till next working which was carried unanimously.

PPP’s Nida Khuhro tabled the adjournment motion asking the house to adjourn all the agenda and discuss on the situation after floods. Ali Khurshidi of MQM-P also read out the same adjournment motion. While lawmakers of Grand Democratic Alliance, PTI and MMA were not allowed to move the adjournment motions on same subject as their matters were different. Later, the adjournment motion moved by the PPP and MQM-P was admitted for three-day discussion which will be commenced from Monday.

Earlier during the proceedings, the speaker congratulated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and party workers on the occasion of party’s foundation day. He said that he could not attend the celebrations of foundation day as he was in the judicial custody.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that the Culture Day, better known as “Sindhi topi and ajrak day” would be celebrated on Dec 4 with traditional fanfare.

Without naming any one, he said that some elements were trying to make an ethnic issue out of the culture day celeberations. “I want to tell whoever doing such conspiracies that I will stand against such elements first,” he declared.

Legislation

Meanwhile, the house passed The Al-Ghazi University, Karachi Bill, 2022 for establishing a private sector varsity in Karachi. “With a view to enhance the educational facilities and encourage the participation of private sector in education, The Al-Ghazi University, Karachi Bill, 2022 is being established at Karachi and it is expedient to enact a law in the manner,” the statement of objects and reason of the bill read.

Separately, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla introduced ‘The Sindh Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ and it was referred to concerned standing committee for further deliberation. Later, the house was adjourned to Monday.