HYDERABAD - The entry test for admissions 2022-23 at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro started from Friday at the Campus. The candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the country are appearing in the test that will last for three days, the University spokesman informed .

and added that a total of 195 seats were available for the candidates on merit, self finance, university support programme and foreign with 50 percent quota reserved for Sindh and remaining 50 percent for other parts of the country.