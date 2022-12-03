Share:

DUBAI - The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night with stars from across the world descending on the red carpet. While stars like Sharon Stone, Shah Rukh Khan, Oliver Stone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many more graced the red carpet in striking fashion looks, Saudi designers also had their moment to shine at the prestigious event. Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled in a blue jumpsuit from Jeddah-based designer Yousef Akbar. She completed the look with with a gold bangle and matching stud earrings. The model has often sported creations from Arab designers. Last month, she wore a lime gown by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad to a holiday brunch in Mexico. Jomana Al-Rashed, the first Saudi Arabian woman to be appointed CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group, was spotted posing alongside Hollywood star Sharon Stone, wearing Saudi label Loodyana. British actress Jacqui Ainsley, known for her role in the 2017 film “King Arthur: legend of the Sword,” took to the red carpet wearing US-based label Dazluq, founded by Saudi designer Salma Zahran. Ashley is married to British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who was also in attendance. Honayda Serafi, founder of the Saudi label Honayda, represented her own brand in a striking green ensemble. “Delighted to be attending the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, surrounded by successful talents from around the world, and celebrating Arab artists. A grand event bridging cultures from West to East, bursting creativity and beauty,” she posted on Instagram, along with shots of her outfit. Sofia Guellaty, the founder and editor of Mille World, also took to the red carpet in an elegant gown from Honayda. Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj was seen wearing an ethereal mermaid black gown from designer Tima Abed. She completed the look with dangling, heart-shaped earring from Chopard. Saudi Arabian actress Mila Al-Zahrani looked stylish in a sleek black-and-white gown from label Mashael Al Faris. She was styled by Rawan Kattoa and wore jewelry from French label Boucheron. The opening night film was Shekhar Kapur’s film, “What’s Love Got to Do with It?,” starring Lily James and Emma Thompson, written by Jemima Khan, and produced by StudioCanal and Working Title.