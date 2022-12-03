Share:

QUETTA - A seminar on promotion of edu­cation and current curriculum in Balochistan was organised under the auspices of Javed Publishers in a local hotel here Friday. The semi­nar was attended by principals of private schools, teachers and other people related to education. Qasim Javed, CEO of Javed Publishers, Pres­ident of All Balochistan Progressive Private Schools Association Muham­mad Nawaz Pindarani, Chairman Muhammad Arif in their separate addresses said that no country and nation could develop without educa­tion and the youths had to lead the country and the nation in future. They said that it was not possible to deny the role of private schools for the promotion of education across the country including Balo­chistan. Private schools are playing an important role in the promotion of education, the speakers said and added that thousands of children were studying in the private schools established in Balochistan, whose better education and training was be­ing ensured so that they could better serve the country and the nation af­ter getting education. At the end of the ceremony, Qasim Javed, CEO of Javed Publishers thanked the school principals for attending the seminar and assured that all out support and services would be provided in pro­motion of education.