QUETTA - Balochistan Awami Party Central Vice President Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has congratulated General Syed Asim Mu­nir on his appointment as Army Chief. In her congratulatory message issued here on Friday, she felicitated General Syed Asim Munir on assuming the command of Pakistan Army and wished him success. She said that new army chief is a brave and professional commander and his life is decorated with services and achieve­ments for the country. She said that Gen­eral Asim Munir is known as a very cou­rageous and principled officer and his appointment as Army Chief is very wel­come for Pakistan. General Asim Munir has vast experience on the war front and is an able and professional general and has full capacity to deal with all types of internal and external war situations. His appointment will be helpful in protect­ing the geographical and ideological bor­ders of Pakistan, she said. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri said that it is a great hon­our to assume the position of the com­mander of the best and bravest army in the world.