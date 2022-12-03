Share:

KARACHI- Amid the rising crime rates in Karachi, Sindh Police has equipped field operatives with body cameras. The department has procured 768 bodycams for the Karachi City Traffic Police (CTP). Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon made this announcement during a high-level meeting. According to a police spokesman, the field operatives will undergo a training course to learn the camera’s function and utility. The IG stated that the police operatives with bodycams will monitor street crimes as well as traffic rule violations. This will allow for effective and timely action against the offenses, he added. Meanwhile, Karachi administration has linked 20,000 private CCTV cameras to the police system. It has also upgraded all police stations with e-tagging capabilities. The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Akhtar Odho told the attendees that all police stations in the metropolis now have e-tagging capabilities and that 20,000 private CCTV cameras are linked to the police system. He revealed plans to equip the department with new gadgetry in Karachi.