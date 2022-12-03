Share:

DOHA - Substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner in injury time to rescue South Korea from the brink ofFIFA World Cup 2022elimination in a thrilling 2-1 victory over already-qualified Portugal on Friday. The Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forward slipped in the winner in the 91st minute at Education City Stadium in Qatar to spark delirium and tears among the Korean fans.Talisman Son Heung-min, who set up the winner, collapsed to the floor and lay on his back on the turf at the final whistle. He had tears in his eyes. The Korean players then stood in a huddle on the pitch watching the Ghana vUruguay matchon a mobile phone as they awaited their place in the last 16 to be confirmed.A muchchanged Portugal had taken a fifth-minute lead through Ricardo Horta but the Koreans, who had to win to stand any chance of staying alive, hit back in the 27th minute through Kim Young-gwon. Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldoplayed a part in the Korean equaliser, turning his back on a corner and the ball hitting him to set up Kim.South Korea and their skipper Sonneeded to score again but they failed to really trouble Portugal until Son set up Hwang in injury time after a fine run. Before a ball was even kicked a roar went up at Education City Stadium every time Ronaldo’s face popped up on the big screen, even during the national anthems. There were some jeers too and chants of “Messi, Messi”. South Korea coach Paulo Bentohad to watch from the stands after he was sent off following the final whistle of the Koreans’ 3-2 defeat to Ghana.He saw his men fall behind after just five minutes when defender Pepe played the ball down the right to Manchester United full-back DiogoDalot. Dalot easily evaded a weak Korean challenge and pulled the ball back from the byline for winger Horta to fire unmarked into the back of the net in front of a 44,000 crowd.With qualification already secure, Portugal made six changes from the team that beat Uruguay 2-0, Dalot and Horta among those bought in.But they still looked dangerous every time they went forward in the first half against a Korean defence missing Napoli’s Kim Min-jae. Uruguay crashed out of theFIFA World Cup 2022despite beating Ghana 2-0 after South Korea scored a late winner in the other Group H match to leapfrog the South American side.Giorgian De Arrascaeta netted twice in quick succession in the first half, with 35-year-old Luis Suarez having a hand in both goals. However, Suarez finished the match on the bench in tears as he news came in ofSouth Korea’s last-gasp victory over Portugal, which meant the Asian side had moved above the Uruguayans into second place in Group H on goals scored.