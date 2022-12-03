Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday announced establishment of a state-of-art Teacher Training Institute, in the federal capital for the training of the teachers. “Teacher training is the most important element after the curriculum but unfortunately, it remains missing,” said Ahsan Iqbal while chairing a roundtable, organised by the Ministry of Planning commission. The roundtable was attended by the several experts in the field of education who shared the ideas with the minister. The minister sought opinion from the education experts for the establishment of the Teacher Training Institute in ICT, which will be a model for the provinces. Educational techniques and style of teaching has not changed in the past 50 years. Besides transforming the curriculum, and teaching techniques, efforts should be made to revolutionise the madaris and system of evaluation, remarked the minister, while addressing the roundtable. The curriculum reforms are much needed because growth and innovation in education lead to progress, said the minister, adding that teachers have to act as learning managers and groom students socially so that they become responsible citizens. The previous government had launched a Single National Curriculum (SNC) for primary level. However, Ahsan Iqbal said that our national heroes were portrayed negatively in the curriculum. “Instead of highlighting their glories in the sub-content they were portrayed sick in the curriculum,” remarked the minister. Ahsan Iqbal said that four important things need to be addressed immediately which includes curriculum reforms, teacher trainings, examination and madaris reforms. The minister said that four projects were given to the Ministry of Education in 2013 when PML-N came into power but unfortunately, there is no progress. “Unfortunately, there is no change in our education system and old traditional means of education is still being exercised,” said the minister, while urging the stakeholder to come up with clear defined goals for the teacher training. Ahsan Iqbal also assured the participants that despite the financial crunch, the Planning Ministry will approve the project for this training institute. Similarly, he stressed to bring the seminary students into the mainstream and they should be taught science subjects in order to compete in the society.