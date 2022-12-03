Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral cooperation during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Friday. The Honor­ary Consul General to Lahore was also pres­ent. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan values Turkiye’s sup­port on international fo­rums, adding that Paki­stan and Turkiye have long-standing religious, cultural and historical ties. The governor said “we want to learn and benefit more from the development of Tur­kiye”. He said after the successful experience of waste management with Turkiye, Pakistan wants to benefit more from its expertise in various fields.