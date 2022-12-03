LAHORE - Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral cooperation during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Friday. The Honorary Consul General to Lahore was also present. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan values Turkiye’s support on international forums, adding that Pakistan and Turkiye have long-standing religious, cultural and historical ties. The governor said “we want to learn and benefit more from the development of Turkiye”. He said after the successful experience of waste management with Turkiye, Pakistan wants to benefit more from its expertise in various fields.
