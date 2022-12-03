Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday noted that former prime minister Imran Khan had not directly given any assurance to court regarding holding of PTI protest on 25th May. Justice Ijaz observed, “It has to be proven that the assurance to the top court was given on instructions of the PTI chief. If there is any misrepresentation, it will be on behalf of [lawyers] Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry,” he added. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of the contempt petition of the federal government against Imran Khan. Salman Akram Raja, representing PTI chief, informed the bench that Imran himself never came to D-Chowk. At this, the Chief Justice remarked that the ex-PM himself did not come but had asked his workers to reach the area. It has to be seen whether those arriving at D-Chowk were locals or part of the long march, he added. Justice Bandial further said, “Let me make it clear that contempt of court proceedings are not for punishing anyone. Contempt of court action is to enforce court orders.” Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked Salman Aslam Butt, who was appearing on behalf of the interior ministry, to explain how D-Chowk was a restricted area. The ministry counsel replied, “D-Chowk is in the Red Zone where protests are not allowed.” “Back in 2014, they PTI [had] paralysed the Supreme Court and the Parliament by staging sit-ins on Constitution Avenue and [had] blocked all kinds of traffic from the main avenue.” However, Justice Naqvi remarked that the court will not be affected by what happened in the past. During the hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi said, “When the agencies’ reports are available, then the court can process them itself.” He questioned that why did the government need to request initiation for contempt of court. If the court considers it necessary, it will take contempt of court action,” he added. The CJP said that the apex court itself had asked for the information which has been brought forward. He said the larger bench started hearing when the long march was over. Justice Mazahar inquired from Butt, “How could the ministry file an application in the matter which is already infructuous?” and maintained that the contempt matter was between the court and contemnor. Regarding the video evidence presented by the ministry to substantiate contempt against the ousted premier, the judge questioned whether a forensic of the video was conducted. Butt, while commenting on the deposed prime minister’s statement that he “unknowingly violated” the apex court’s May 25 order, said he had a full record of the fact that the court order had reached Imran. He asked the bench, “How many times would the top court allow Imran to give incorrect statements in this matter,” claiming that the call to reach D-Chowk was given on May 24. “I will also submit [the] USB along with the content. It contains statements of PTI leaders,” he told the bench. Butt said that Imran had misstated before the apex court, adding the jammers can only be installed with the government’s permission. He, however, went on to state that: “Even though there were jammers, PTI leaders continued to use mobile phones.” Justice Naqvi then questioned, “How should the Supreme Court determine who is wrong and who is not?” adding that the apex court was not a trial court that will record evidence. He further stated that the matter on which the government’s application was based had now become ineffective.