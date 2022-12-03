Share:

QUETTA - The Government of Balochistan has announced winter vacations for all educational institutions from December 15. According to the notification issued by the Education Department, the edu­cational institutions in cold areas of the province will remain closed from December 15 to February 18 while in hot spots the holidays will start on December 22 and end on December 31. However, the school will reopen on January 1 in hot areas while in cold areas, the new session will begin on March 1. The schools have been asked to follow these instructions, otherwise, legal action may be taken up against the violators. Earlier, the Punjab gov­ernment had also announced win­ter holidays from December 23.