PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the construction of Yarik-Bannu Link road of vital importance for the development of the southern districts of the province and said that Yarik-Bannu Link road will boost trade activities besides providing comfortable transportation facilities to people of Bannu, Karak, waziristan and adjoining areas. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership Committee accorded approval to the commercial cum financial feasibility for Yarik – Bannu link road on Public Private Partnership mode, which met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair on Friday. While briefing the forum on various aspects of Yarik-Bannu Link road, it was said that the 42-kilometre-long Yarik-Bannu Link road will be constructed from Indus Highway to Kallur connecting Hakla-Yarik D.I.Khan motorway. It will incur an estimated cost of rs 15.6 Billion including the land acquisition cost. Other features of the two-lane link road include the construction of two flyovers, three RCC bridges, and two interchanges. The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to expedite physical work on Swat Motorway Phase 2 and ensure the achievement of targets as per stipulated timelines. The 80 kilometres long Swat Motorway Phase 2 is being constructed from Chakdara Interchange to Fatehpur. Initially, Swat Motorway Phase 2 will be extendable to six lanes. Other features of the project include the construction of nine interchanges, eight bridges on the Swat river and link roads on a need basis.