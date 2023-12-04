Monday, December 04, 2023
181 profiteers arrested, 121 shops sealed last month

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Asad Raza Kazmi has said that profiteers and hoarders will be dealt with an iron hand. In a meeting with special price magistrates, he said the magistrates would inspect shops and markets in their respective limits to ensure the sale of food items at fixed prices. “Action will be taken against hoarders and profiteers under the Price Act,” he added. He said demand and supply are also being monitored in all markets in Sialkot district while the prices of vegetables and dairy products were being determined under the supervision of revenue officers. He said action would also be taken against those who do not display the price list. In the meeting, the performance of special price magistrates for November was reviewed. During November, the magistrates made 44,279 inspections and 728 shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs. 76,76,000 while nine cases were registered under the Price Act and 181 profiteers were arrested and 121 shops sealed. MCL removes 240 encroac hments The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital. An MCL spokesperson told the media here Saturday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 240 encroachments during 24 hours.

Our Staff Reporter

