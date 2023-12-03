2 suspects involved in aerial firing on Murree Road arrested  

RAWALPINDI-Police have arrested two suspects involved in aerial firing, creating chaos on Murree Road in the jurisdiction of New Town police station here on Saturday. According to police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons and a bottle of liquor from their possession during crackdown.

The arrested accused were identified as Raja Kashan and Zeeshan.Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team and said strict action will be taken against such anti social elements.

He further said that aerial firing will not be allowed at any cost. He made it clear aerial firing and display of weapons are intolerable.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two firecrackers dealers from different areas of city. Police have recovered a large number of firecrackers from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the city police have arrested firecracker dealer Hassan while Waris Khan police held firecracker dealer Kamran during crackdown. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

