2000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

HYDERABAD-In compliance with strict order of Caretaker Sindh Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural Ahsan Ali Morai conducted a raid on the warehouse of Altaf Talpur near Jhan Mori and seized 2000 bags of urea and sealed the warehouse till further order.

The Assistant Commissioner said that violators of the law would not be spared at any cost and strict legal action would be taken against them. He said that the District Administration was trying to provide maximum relief to farmers.

RALLY HELD TO MARK INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITY

The persons with disabilities (PWDs) here on Saturday held a rally to mark the International Day of Persons With Disabilities to be observed tomorrow on Sunday. Organised by the Department of Empowerment, the rally was taken out from the Circuit House lawn to the main gate which was attended by Additional Commissioner-1 Ehsan Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Ejaz Buriro while relevant officers of the Disabled Welfare Department, teachers of different schools and students were also in attendance.

Addressing the participants, Additional Commissioner -1 Ehsan Qureshi said that the persons with disabilities were a vital segment of our society which were shining the name of country and the nation, therefore we should encourage them and play a vital role to ensure their rights. He stressed upon the need to pay attention to basic education of disabled persons so that such persons could prove their abilities in every sphere of life. On this occasion, ADC Mehwish Ejaz Buriro assured that the District Administration of Hyderabad would extend every support to PWDs and resolve their all issues on priority basis.